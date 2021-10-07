checkAd

Global Atlantic Appoints Alberto Autmezguine as CFO and Chief Actuary of its Bermuda Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:15  |  10   |   |   

Global Atlantic Financial Group, a leading U.S.-focused annuity, life insurance and reinsurance company, today announced that it has appointed Alberto Autmezguine as Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary of its Bermuda companies business. Mr. Autmezguine will be responsible for all financial and actuarial strategy for the business. He will report to Manu Sareen, President of Global Atlantic’s Institutional Markets business.

“I’m thrilled to have Alberto supporting the continued growth and success of the Institutional business,” said Mr. Sareen. “His vast experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable to the team as we continue to invest in our Bermuda operations and develop best-in-class finance and actuarial capabilities.”

Mr. Autmezguine brings nearly 25 years of insurance and reinsurance industry experience to Global Atlantic. Most recently, he served as President and CEO at Oceanview Reinsurance and before that, as Head of Individual Annuity Valuation at Prudential Financial. Prior to Prudential, he spent more than 10 years at ACE Group in various roles including SVP, Chief Actuary and Treasurer. He received his bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science from Concordia University.

“Global Atlantic has built a leading Institutional business, and I am honored to join the team. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead as we continue to build the business,” said Mr. Autmezguine.

About Global Atlantic
 Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. life insurance and annuity industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management across multiple strategies and capital markets solutions. KKR’s parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries.

Reinsurance transactions are entered into by Global Atlantic Assurance Limited, Global Atlantic Re Limited, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company or one of their affiliates. Reinsurance is placed, where required by applicable law, by Global Atlantic Risk Advisors, L.P., a licensed reinsurance intermediary and subsidiary of The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Atlantic Appoints Alberto Autmezguine as CFO and Chief Actuary of its Bermuda Companies Global Atlantic Financial Group, a leading U.S.-focused annuity, life insurance and reinsurance company, today announced that it has appointed Alberto Autmezguine as Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary of its Bermuda …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrKKR Acquires Papago Distribution Center in Phoenix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21KKR Appoints Evan Spiegel as New Independent Director
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21KKR’s Henry McVey Says the Time is now for Insurance CIOs to ‘Dream Big’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21KKR Closes $4.3 Billion Americas Opportunistic Real Estate Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21KKR to Acquire Probe CX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21KKR-Sponsored Virescent Infrastructure Raises INR4.6 bn in India’s First Renewable Energy InvIT from AIMCo and other investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Springer-Chef Döpfner sieht in Zukauf Politico krisenunabhängiges Modell
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21KKR Invests in 400 Summer Street Joint Venture in Boston Seaport
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten