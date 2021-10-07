Global Atlantic Appoints Alberto Autmezguine as CFO and Chief Actuary of its Bermuda Companies

“I’m thrilled to have Alberto supporting the continued growth and success of the Institutional business,” said Mr. Sareen. “His vast experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable to the team as we continue to invest in our Bermuda operations and develop best-in-class finance and actuarial capabilities.”

Global Atlantic Financial Group , a leading U.S.-focused annuity, life insurance and reinsurance company, today announced that it has appointed Alberto Autmezguine as Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary of its Bermuda companies business. Mr. Autmezguine will be responsible for all financial and actuarial strategy for the business. He will report to Manu Sareen, President of Global Atlantic’s Institutional Markets business.

Mr. Autmezguine brings nearly 25 years of insurance and reinsurance industry experience to Global Atlantic. Most recently, he served as President and CEO at Oceanview Reinsurance and before that, as Head of Individual Annuity Valuation at Prudential Financial. Prior to Prudential, he spent more than 10 years at ACE Group in various roles including SVP, Chief Actuary and Treasurer. He received his bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science from Concordia University.

“Global Atlantic has built a leading Institutional business, and I am honored to join the team. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead as we continue to build the business,” said Mr. Autmezguine.

