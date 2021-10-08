Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announcing Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its $750 Million Outstanding 5.5% Senior Notes Due 2023

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) ("JFG") today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all $750 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated the date hereof (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase").The tender offer is referred to as the "Tender Offer."

Principal

Amount

Outstanding



CUSIP

Number



Early Tender

Premium(2)

Reference

U.S. Treasury

Security

Bloomberg

Reference

Page/Screen

Fixed

Spread

(basis

points)

5.5% Senior

Notes due 2023 $750,000,000 527288BE3 $2.00 0.125% UST

due July 31,

2023 FIT 45

(1) The Total Cash Payment will be determined taking into account July 18, 2023.

(2) The Total Cash Payment payable for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase includes the Early Tender Premium.

The consideration paid in the Tender Offer for Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread over the yield to maturity of the U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above and in the Offer to Purchase (the “Total Cash Payment”). Holders of Notes that are validly tendered and not withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”) and accepted for purchase will receive the Total Cash Payment, which includes the early tender premium as set forth in the table above and in the Offer to Purchase (the “Early Tender Premium”). Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes following the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date will only receive the “Tender Offer Cash Payment,” which is an amount equal to the Total Cash Payment minus the Early Tender Premium. The Total Cash Payment will be determined at 3:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 25, 2021 (the “Price Determination Date”), unless extended.