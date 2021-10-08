checkAd

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announcing Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its $750 Million Outstanding 5.5% Senior Notes Due 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 12:45  |  13   |   |   

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) ("JFG") today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all $750 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated the date hereof (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase").The tender offer is referred to as the "Tender Offer."


Title of
Security(1)

Principal
Amount
Outstanding


CUSIP
Number


Early Tender
Premium(2)

Reference
U.S. Treasury
Security

Bloomberg
Reference
Page/Screen

Fixed
Spread
(basis
points)

5.5% Senior
Notes due 2023

$750,000,000

527288BE3

$2.00

0.125% UST
due July 31,
2023

FIT

45

(1) The Total Cash Payment will be determined taking into account July 18, 2023.

(2) The Total Cash Payment payable for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase includes the Early Tender Premium.

The consideration paid in the Tender Offer for Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread over the yield to maturity of the U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above and in the Offer to Purchase (the “Total Cash Payment”). Holders of Notes that are validly tendered and not withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”) and accepted for purchase will receive the Total Cash Payment, which includes the early tender premium as set forth in the table above and in the Offer to Purchase (the “Early Tender Premium”). Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes following the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date will only receive the “Tender Offer Cash Payment,” which is an amount equal to the Total Cash Payment minus the Early Tender Premium. The Total Cash Payment will be determined at 3:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 25, 2021 (the “Price Determination Date”), unless extended.

Seite 1 von 3
Jefferies Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announcing Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its $750 Million Outstanding 5.5% Senior Notes Due 2023 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) ("JFG") today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all $750 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), on the terms and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Jefferies Group LLC Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion 2.625% Senior Notes Due 2031
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Jefferies Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21M Science Wins “Best Information and Data Provider” at 2021 HFM US Service Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Manteio Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Jefferies to Host Investor Meeting on October 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Jefferies to Release its Third-Quarter Earnings Report on September 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Jefferies to Sponsor the Varsity Matches
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten