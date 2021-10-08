checkAd

Comcast Business Closes Masergy Acquisition

Comcast Business today announced it has completed its acquisition of Masergy – a Plano, Texas-based pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises. The acquisition accelerates Comcast Business’s growth serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations and bolsters its overall channel distribution strategy.

“We’re very pleased to have closed on our acquisition of Masergy and are excited to officially have their outstanding employees and leadership as part of the Comcast Business family,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “This deal fortifies our channel distribution strategy and redoubles our commitment to the channel partner community. The combination of our teams and complementary service portfolios will enhance the value we bring to large and mid-size companies worldwide.”

With over twenty years’ experience and innovation in managed network, cloud, and security services, Masergy has more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries worldwide. The combination of Comcast Business’s leading advanced network and Masergy’s innovative services will enable Comcast Business customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently.

“On behalf of everyone at Masergy, we are thrilled to officially join the Comcast Business family and are extremely excited as we chart the future of Masergy together,” said Chris MacFarland, Chairman and CEO, Masergy. “Our customers and partners can expect the same industry-leading customer experience and will benefit from accelerated innovation as part of Comcast Business.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Comcast Business
 Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation
 Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

