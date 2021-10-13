checkAd

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 10:00  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies (news with additional features)

13.10.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft!
Long
Basispreis 35,44€
Hebel 9,05
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 44,02€
Hebel 8,66
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- GEA increasingly offers customers solutions to help reduce CO2 emissions

- Investing high-digit million-euro sum in test centers

- Renaming reflects better integration of heating and cooling technology

Düsseldorf, 13 October 2021 - GEA Group today announced that its Refrigeration Technologies division is now operating under the name GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. The renaming reflects GEA's leading position as a supplier of sustainable heating and cooling technology under one roof. This allows GEA to offer its customers solutions with increased efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions, helping them to accelerate the transition to greener technologies.

Heat accounts for more than half of the global total final energy consumption and is today still mainly produced by using fossil fuels. Companies are consequently looking for better ways to reduce their carbon footprint and to optimize their energy efficiency. In applications such as food, beverage and dairy processing, products are usually heated up and then refrigerated. GEA's heat pumps reuse and upcycle waste heat from essential refrigeration processes and repurpose it in the production process. This significantly reduces the energy demand of many industries. Simply put: Heat that would be wasted can now be used to replace carbon emissions.

"Our name change clearly signals our long-term commitment to the growing heating and refrigeration market by providing our customers with integrated solutions that are more energy efficient and better for the environment," says Kai Becker, CEO of GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. "We have the knowledge, the technology and the ability to successfully implement innovative projects that enable customers to build green factories that comply with current and future emission targets."

Seite 1 von 3
GEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT becomes GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies (news with additional features) 13.10.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 3. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Verlustanzeige gem. § 92 Abs. 1 AktG wegen außerplanmäßiger Abschreibung auf den ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA RT wird zu GEA Heating & Refrigeration Technologies
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:59 UhrRBC stuft Gea Group auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
11.10.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21JPMORGAN stuft Gea Group auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
07.10.21GEA IM FOKUS: Nach der Restrukturierung auf Wachstumskurs
dpa-AFX | Analysen
04.10.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Gea Group auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
30.09.21AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare