checkAd

DGAP-News ProCredit holds virtual Capital Markets Day: Sustainability, scaling potential and profitability of the business model as focus of Management Board presentations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 15:12  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
ProCredit holds virtual Capital Markets Day: Sustainability, scaling potential and profitability of the business model as focus of Management Board presentations

13.10.2021 / 15:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProCredit holds virtual Capital Markets Day: Sustainability, scaling potential and profitability of the business model as focus of Management Board presentations

- Market position as a reliable bank for SMEs in Eastern and South Eastern Europe, with targeted promotion of environmentally sound investments as well as sustainable and impact-oriented banking practices

- Medium-term return on equity target of approximately 10% within reach; additional scaling effects expected to consolidate profitability further

- Management Board highlights competitive advantages and scaling potential; Management of ProCredit Bank Bulgaria presents local insights

Frankfurt am Main, 13 October 2021 - Yesterday, ProCredit Holding held its first virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts. All members of the ProCredit Holding Management Board gave presentations and answered questions from participants. Across all topics, the presentations highlighted how a responsible approach to business is an integral part of ProCredit's business model and a key factor in its success. The ProCredit group aims to be the leading bank for SMEs in its core markets in Eastern and South Eastern Europe. In this way, ProCredit strives to generate sustainable and attractive returns for its investors over the long term, while at the same time making a positive impact on the development of local economies and societies.

The presentations specifically focused on the group's strategy and business model, the unique aspects of its approach to credit risk, the strong group-wide focus on employee recruitment and training as well as the efficiencies gained from the comprehensive digitalisation measures.

The event was concluded with a presentation by the Management of ProCredit Bank Bulgaria. This illustrated the characteristics that distinguish the banks of the ProCredit group from most local competitors in Eastern and South Eastern Europe, highlighting the resulting strengths. For example, ProCredit Bank Bulgaria does not have a significant consumer loan portfolio, is a true direct bank for private individuals and has a significant portfolio of green loans.

Seite 1 von 4
ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ProCredit holds virtual Capital Markets Day: Sustainability, scaling potential and profitability of the business model as focus of Management Board presentations DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous ProCredit holds virtual Capital Markets Day: Sustainability, scaling potential and profitability of the business model as focus of Management Board presentations …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: mic AG: Beabsichtigte faytech-Übernahme weiter auf Kurs - Pyramid Computer GmbH bestätigt ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. hat von der FDA die Konditionen für Genehmigung des finalen ...
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück bekennt sich zu Net-Zero-Zielen in Rückversicherung, Kapitalanlagen und operativem ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:12 UhrDGAP-News: ProCredit veranstaltet virtuellen Capital Markets Day: Nachhaltigkeit, Skalierungspotenzial und Ertragsfähigkeit des Geschäftsmodells im Fokus der Vorstandspräsentatio
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten