DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous ProCredit holds virtual Capital Markets Day: Sustainability, scaling potential and profitability of the business model as focus of Management Board presentations 13.10.2021 / 15:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Market position as a reliable bank for SMEs in Eastern and South Eastern Europe, with targeted promotion of environmentally sound investments as well as sustainable and impact-oriented banking practices

- Medium-term return on equity target of approximately 10% within reach; additional scaling effects expected to consolidate profitability further

- Management Board highlights competitive advantages and scaling potential; Management of ProCredit Bank Bulgaria presents local insights

Frankfurt am Main, 13 October 2021 - Yesterday, ProCredit Holding held its first virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts. All members of the ProCredit Holding Management Board gave presentations and answered questions from participants. Across all topics, the presentations highlighted how a responsible approach to business is an integral part of ProCredit's business model and a key factor in its success. The ProCredit group aims to be the leading bank for SMEs in its core markets in Eastern and South Eastern Europe. In this way, ProCredit strives to generate sustainable and attractive returns for its investors over the long term, while at the same time making a positive impact on the development of local economies and societies.

The presentations specifically focused on the group's strategy and business model, the unique aspects of its approach to credit risk, the strong group-wide focus on employee recruitment and training as well as the efficiencies gained from the comprehensive digitalisation measures.

The event was concluded with a presentation by the Management of ProCredit Bank Bulgaria. This illustrated the characteristics that distinguish the banks of the ProCredit group from most local competitors in Eastern and South Eastern Europe, highlighting the resulting strengths. For example, ProCredit Bank Bulgaria does not have a significant consumer loan portfolio, is a true direct bank for private individuals and has a significant portfolio of green loans.