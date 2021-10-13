checkAd

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTCQB:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights
 Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, include:

  • Special 5% stock dividend in 2021
  • Cash dividend increased to $1.09/share compared to $1.05/share in 2020
  • Total Assets increased 16% to $605,192,000
  • Shareholders’ Equity increased 10% to $57,968,000
  • Total Deposits increased 19% to $536,249,000
  • Net Loans increased 6% to $422,419,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.43% compared to 1.09% in 2020
  • Return on Average Equity was 14.34% compared to 10.67% in 2020

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $6,029,000 or $3.75 per share, compared to $4,106,000 or $2.55 per share for the same period in 2020. In the second and third quarters of 2021, the Bank recorded total gains of $1.1 million in connection with proceeds received on bank-owned life insurance policies as well as a pre-tax loss of $364,000 on prepayment of long-term borrowings.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.22% of gross loans at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.72% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $4,538,000 or 1.06% of gross loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $4,223,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at September 30, 2020. Total deposits increased to $536,249,000 at September 30, 2021, compared to $450,844,000 at September 30, 2020.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $1.09 per share through September 30, 2021, compared to $1.05 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 4%. Shareholders also received a special 5% stock dividend on March 15, 2021, effectively increasing the total dividend by 9% for 2021.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.
 Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport during 2022.

