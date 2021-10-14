Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

checkAd

Taipei City, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a Taiwan based SPAC, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,350,000 units at the time of the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, is approximately $103.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on industries that complement its management team’s background and to capitalize on the ability of the management team to identify and acquire a business where the management team has extensive experience. Sectors the Company plans on exploring include, but are not limited to, the healthcare and technology industries, specifically within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Company is sponsored by an affiliate of Maxpro Ventures Ltd., a respected Taiwan based venture capital firm specialized in the healthcare industry.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2021.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

