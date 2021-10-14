NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

Successful placement of all new shares

Unsubscribed new shares significantly oversubscribed

Gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 100 million

Upcoming uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

Munich, 14 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A2NB650 | WKN A2NB65 | ticker symbol "MUX") ("Mutares" or "Company") successfully completed the capital increase with subscription rights announced on 28 September 2021. A total of 5,140,439 new ordinary registered shares with no par value of the Company ("New Shares") were offered during the subscription period from 30 September 2021 to 13 October 2021 (both dates inclusive) at a subscription ratio of 3:1 and a subscription price of EUR 19.50 per New Share ("Subscription Price") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the subscription offer published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) ("Subscription Offer"). 5,059,274 New Shares were subscribed under the Subscription Offer. This corresponds to around 98.4% of the total of 5,140,439 New Shares offered. All New Shares which have not been subscribed were placed in the market and significantly oversubscribed. After registration of the capital increase with the commercial register (Handelsregister), the share capital of the Company will thus increase EUR 15,496,292.00 by EUR 5,140,439.00 to EUR 20,636,731.00 by issuing 5,140,439 New Shares.