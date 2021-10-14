checkAd

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

14.10.2021 / 08:30
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

  • Successful placement of all new shares
  • Unsubscribed new shares significantly oversubscribed
  • Gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 100 million
  • Upcoming uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

Munich, 14 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A2NB650 | WKN A2NB65 | ticker symbol "MUX") ("Mutares" or "Company") successfully completed the capital increase with subscription rights announced on 28 September 2021. A total of 5,140,439 new ordinary registered shares with no par value of the Company ("New Shares") were offered during the subscription period from 30 September 2021 to 13 October 2021 (both dates inclusive) at a subscription ratio of 3:1 and a subscription price of EUR 19.50 per New Share ("Subscription Price") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the subscription offer published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) ("Subscription Offer"). 5,059,274 New Shares were subscribed under the Subscription Offer. This corresponds to around 98.4% of the total of 5,140,439 New Shares offered. All New Shares which have not been subscribed were placed in the market and significantly oversubscribed. After registration of the capital increase with the commercial register (Handelsregister), the share capital of the Company will thus increase EUR 15,496,292.00 by EUR 5,140,439.00 to EUR 20,636,731.00 by issuing 5,140,439 New Shares.

