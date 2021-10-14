PTOP IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE NEW AMENDMENT TO SEC RULE 15C-211

“No one really understands what went on behind the scenes to be in compliance with the SEC amendment so that we would not be delisted. It was a lot of work. PTOP had stopped reporting financials in 2015 and had a lot of management turnover prior to my arrival so creating financial statements for this time period was a huge effort. Prior to now I had assumed our accountant would handle it all, but I quickly learned it was up to me. It gave me the opportunity to really understand our financial statements, and this has been a very helpful outcome. Our securities attorney was fantastic, at one point we spent 2 hours+ on the phone on a Sunday afternoon figuring out the finalization of the supporting documentation for the financials and the correct disclosure document information. I personally was waking up at 6am and was working until after 1:30am for 2 weeks in order to complete the disclosure documents for 9/30/2019& 9/30/2020 joint annual report, 12/31/2020 quarterly report, 3/31/2021 quarterly report and 6/30/2021 quarterly report. My wife was literally bringing me Macaroni & Cheese in my home office for a week straight because I wasn’t even breaking for dinner. Figuring out the financials from the delinquent history, length of time, multiple former CEO’s & CFO’s lack of supporting documentation during their time was a daunting task. We should all feel a sigh of relief this goal of complying with the new regulations was accomplished. I will continue to rise to the occasion to complete strategic objectives, add value to the company, and perform for shareholders. I am focused on gaining us the coveted “Pink Current” status among other goals” commented CEO Mr. Sodaitis.

