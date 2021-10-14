PTOP IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE NEW AMENDMENT TO SEC RULE 15C-211
PTOP IS WORKING WITH OTC MARKETS TO OBTAIN “PINK CURRENT” STATUS
Cambridge, MA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network a.k.a MobiCard, Inc. (OTC Pink: PTOP) - September 28th marked the date that the SEC had set for companies to be in compliance with the new amendment to rule 15c2-11 or else be delisted to the Expert Market. Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) is proud to have rose to the occasion and is now in compliance with the new amended rule. PTOP’s OTC “stop sign” has been removed and replaced with a “yield sign” signaling “Limited Information” status.
OTC has requested a few minor changes to PTOP’s disclosure reports and PTOP is in the process of complying. PTOP CEO Joshua Sodaitis expects to be in a position to have all of these amendments completed and ready to turn in next week. PTOP is pursuing “Pink Current” status.
“No one really understands what went on behind the scenes to be in compliance with the SEC amendment so that we would not be delisted. It was a lot of work. PTOP had stopped reporting financials in 2015 and had a lot of management turnover prior to my arrival so creating financial statements for this time period was a huge effort. Prior to now I had assumed our accountant would handle it all, but I quickly learned it was up to me. It gave me the opportunity to really understand our financial statements, and this has been a very helpful outcome. Our securities attorney was fantastic, at one point we spent 2 hours+ on the phone on a Sunday afternoon figuring out the finalization of the supporting documentation for the financials and the correct disclosure document information. I personally was waking up at 6am and was working until after 1:30am for 2 weeks in order to complete the disclosure documents for 9/30/2019& 9/30/2020 joint annual report, 12/31/2020 quarterly report, 3/31/2021 quarterly report and 6/30/2021 quarterly report. My wife was literally bringing me Macaroni & Cheese in my home office for a week straight because I wasn’t even breaking for dinner. Figuring out the financials from the delinquent history, length of time, multiple former CEO’s & CFO’s lack of supporting documentation during their time was a daunting task. We should all feel a sigh of relief this goal of complying with the new regulations was accomplished. I will continue to rise to the occasion to complete strategic objectives, add value to the company, and perform for shareholders. I am focused on gaining us the coveted “Pink Current” status among other goals” commented CEO Mr. Sodaitis.
