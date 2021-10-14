digitalundivided Launches BREAKTHROUGH Program In Partnership With JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways

digitalundivided, the leading non-profit leveraging the power of data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs, just announced the launch of its new business intensive called BREAKTHROUGH in partnership with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. This accelerated business program is designed to support women of color entrepreneurs with revenue-generating businesses and propel their ventures to the next level. The inaugural cohort will feature Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs, based in the Greater Los Angeles area, leading tech-enabled and digitally innovative companies. Upon completion of the program, each participant will receive a $5,000 grant to invest in their business.

“digitalundivided has long respected JPMorgan Chase and Advancing Black Pathways’ commitment to women and advancing inclusive business practices, and we are excited to partner on the launch of BREAKTHROUGH to accelerate financial outcomes for women of color entrepreneurs,” said Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitalundivided. “BREAKTHROUGH will unite founders with disruptive digital capabilities and provide them with a $5,000 grant and access to a high-impact business intensive curated to accelerate their businesses beyond the five-figure revenue mark.”

BREAKTHROUGH will select early-stage businesses with a minimum of $50,000 in annual revenue and each founder will participate in six comprehensive, business sessions from November 15 – November 19, 2021. digitalundivided’s curriculum for this program will focus on strengthening customer engagement, banking relationships and identifying the business models, types of funding, and economic support needed to scale operations and impact.

“Women of color entrepreneurs and businesses are critical to our economy and communities,” said Byna Elliott, Head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways (ABP). “We’re honored to be able to leverage our firm’s expertise and resources to arm the BREAKTHROUGH participants with the keys to scaling and growing their business.” JPMorgan Chase launched ABP in 2019 to help strengthen the economic foundation of Black communities around the world through business growth and entrepreneurship, financial health and wealth creation, careers and skills, and community development.