checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: In the third quarter, net sales and EBIT were below the strong prior-year level. Overall strong business performance in the first nine months. Outlook confirmed.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2021, 20:52  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: In the third quarter, net sales and EBIT were below the strong prior-year level. Overall strong business performance in the first nine months. Outlook confirmed.

14-Oct-2021 / 20:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Drägerwerke AG & Co. KGaA Vz!
Long
Basispreis 64,84€
Hebel 12,25
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 75,44€
Hebel 10,22
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: In the third quarter, net sales and EBIT were below the strong prior-year level. Overall strong business performance in the first nine months. Outlook confirmed.

Lübeck, October 14, 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, Dräger's net sales and earnings were significantly below the strong prior-year figures. Based on preliminary figures, the Group's net sales of around EUR 770 million were currency adjusted -11.8 percent (nominal -10.8 percent) below the prior-year level (Q3 2020: EUR 862.5 million). At around 48 million euros, EBIT generated in the third quarter was also significantly below the prior-year figure (Q3 2020: 126.7 million euros). This was due to lower sales in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the lower gross profit margin of around 46.9 percent (Q3 2020: 48.2 percent). At the same time, higher functional expenses impacted earnings.

In the first nine months, net sales thus totaled around 2,403 million euros, representing an increase of currency adjusted 6.3 percent (nominal 4.9 percent) compared to the prior-year level (9 months 2020: 2,290.9 million euros). EBIT was around 257 million euros, up on the prior-year level (9 months 2020: 228.3 million euros).

Order intake in the third quarter of around 760 million euros developed well ahead of the typically seasonally strong fourth quarter. However, material shortages for electronic components have increased the risk in the supply chain. As a result, management continues to expect the Dräger Group's net sales to decline by between -2.0 and -6.0 percent in constant currency and the EBIT margin to be between 8.0 and 11.0 percent in the current fiscal year following the record year in 2020. Dräger expects pandemic-related demand to normalize and does not anticipate comparable demand in the coming year.

Seite 1 von 3
Draegerwerk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Die Zukunft von Drägerwerk seit Corona
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: In the third quarter, net sales and EBIT were below the strong prior-year level. Overall strong business performance in the first nine months. Outlook confirmed. DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: In the third quarter, net sales and EBIT were below the strong prior-year level. Overall strong business performance in the first nine months. Outlook …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erzielt Auftragseingang von über 1,8 Gigawatt im dritten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: Transformation der aap geht weiter: Marc Langner verstärkt den Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Start des DeutschlandCard Gastro-Portals mit rund 1.400 teilnehmenden Betrieben ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:55 UhrDraegerwerk Q3 Sales EUR 770 Million; EBIT EUR 48 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
20:52 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Im dritten Quartal lagen Umsatz und EBIT unter dem starken Vorjahresniveau. Insgesamt starke Geschäftsentwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten. Ausblick bestätigt.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
01.10.21DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21DZ BANK stuft Draegerwerk auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
24.09.21Drägerwerk: Sonderkonjunktur läuft aus
4investors | Kommentare
20.09.21Marktkompass: Dax sehr schwach, LUFTHANSA & EVERGRANDE | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
20.09.21Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwacher Wochenstart für den erweiterten Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Drägerwerk-Aktionäre haben Aussicht auf höhere Dividende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten