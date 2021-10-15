checkAd

American Resources Corporation Engages Contract Mining Company to Operate Its Carnegie 2 Metallurgical Carbon Mine and to Further Expand Production

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Company's Carnegie 2 mine is in addition to its production at its recently restarted Carnegie 1 mine in one of the strongest metallurgical carbon markets since 2006/2007Carnegie 2 mine produces a high volatile metallurgical carbon used in the steel …

Company's Carnegie 2 mine is in addition to its production at its recently restarted Carnegie 1 mine in one of the strongest metallurgical carbon markets since 2006/2007

Carnegie 2 mine produces a high volatile metallurgical carbon used in the steel making industry for infrastructure needs worldwide

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it has engaged a contract mining company to operate its Carnegie 2 mine. The Company's Carnegie 2 mine is the second of a series of metallurgical carbon mines located in Pike County, Kentucky accessing high-quality carbon from the Alma seam specific and an essential ingredient to the production of new steel.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "Now that we have restarted our McCoy Elkhorn processing and logistics complex as well as our Carnegie 1 mine, it is important for us to rapidly scale our production of high-quality metallurgical carbon to meet the growing demands of the infrastructure market and our customer base. With so many constrained supply chains worldwide, we are expecting a longer-term tightening in the metallurgical carbon market when combined with a lack of invested capital throughout the industry. We find ourselves in an exciting position to be a long-term supplier given the unique growth platform of assets we have built over the past six years and the restructuring efforts we have made to cut costs and streamline efficient operations. We're excited to have come to terms with a proven producer that has access to strong and dependable talent in the industry."

The Company's Carnegie 2 mine accesses the same boundary of premium High Vol A/B carbon as its Carnegie 1 mine. The Carnegie 2 mine will utilize one continuous miner under a single-section mining plan. The Company expects production at Carnegie 2 to begin before the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Once fully ramped, the production rate is expected to be approximately 8,000 to 12,000 clean tons per month to enhance and compliment the production of the Carnegie 1 mine. All production from the Company's Carnegie mines will be processed at its nearby McCoy Elkhorn facility and shipped into both the domestic and international markets.

Seite 1 von 3
American Resources Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation Engages Contract Mining Company to Operate Its Carnegie 2 Metallurgical Carbon Mine and to Further Expand Production Company's Carnegie 2 mine is in addition to its production at its recently restarted Carnegie 1 mine in one of the strongest metallurgical carbon markets since 2006/2007Carnegie 2 mine produces a high volatile metallurgical carbon used in the steel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Subsidiary Selected To Provide Diabetes Management Solutions For British ...
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Clarifies Disclosure
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.
CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland and Upcoming ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21American Resources Corporation Expands Carbon Production with the Restart of its McCoy Elkhorn Complex and Secures Initial Sales Contracts
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21American Resources Corporation’s Perry County Resources Announces Its Thanksgiving Dinner Community Support Program
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21American Resources Corporation Acquires Mineral Reserves for Perry County Resources’ E4-2 Deep Mine and New E3-2 Mine Potential
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving Greater Than 99.5% Purity of Lithium, Cobalt and Nickel from Recycled Electric Vehicle Batteries
Accesswire | Analysen
17.09.21American Resources Corporation Engages Industry Expert for Rare Earth Element Collection and Analysis
Accesswire | Analysen