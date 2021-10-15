checkAd

Logitech's ASTRO Gaming and Blue Microphones Announce Brand Partnership with The Coalition's Gears Esports Operated by Engine Media's UMG Gaming

Partnership renewed after continued strong growth in Gears Esports programing since UMG Gaming named principal partner of the North America professional league programingNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, UMG Gaming will work with Logitech's ASTRO Gaming, Logitech Esports Services (including Beyond Entertainment) and Blue Microphones on a variety of production and social media collaborations and activations as the company renews its brand partnership with Gears Esports.

In July of 2021, Engine Media and The Coalition renewed their partnership, naming UMG Gaming the principal partner for the Gears Esports program in North America and Latin America. As the principal partner, UMG Gaming will continue to manage the entire Gears Esports program including league operations, events, production and broadcasting. UMG Gaming's work during the 2020-2021 season helped lead to all-time viewership highs since Gear 5 release in 2019. The organization made significant changes to the program over the past season, including a switch to 4v4 competition and the introduction of new game modes into competitive play, leading to strong viewership and engagement growth.

UMG Gaming will partner with ASTRO Gaming, Logitech Esports Services, and Blue Microphones, on a series of activities throughout the 2021-2022 Gears Esports season, set to start in October, 2021 and complete in Summer of 2022. These activities will include a combination of live event production and social media campaigns around the Gears Esports Pro League.

"Logitech's continued investment in the Gears Esports program has undoubtedly contributed to the success of the program," said Lou Schwartz, CEO of Engine Media. "They are an iconic brand with deep ties to the gaming community, and we look forward to leveraging our end-to-end tournament operations and production offerings to seamlessly integrate both ASTRO Gaming and Blue Microphones into the program."

Roddy Adams, Director of Business Development and Esports at The Coalition, said "ASTRO has been a key partner for the Gears Esports program for a number of years now, and the UMG team has done a great job in building that relationship further. Bringing Blue Microphones onboard as well will offer our players and fans an even better audio experience."

