Geron to Host a Virtual Investor Event in November

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) will host a virtual investor event on November 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Topics to be covered at the event, include:

  • The unmet medical needs in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and refractory myelofibrosis and the disease modification potential of imetelstat, Geron’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor.
  • Expansion opportunities for imetelstat into new indications and in combination with other drugs.
  • A live physician panel discussion and question-and-answer session with:
    • Dr. Swaminathan Iyer, Professor, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
    • Dr. John Mascarenhas, Associate Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York
    • Prof. Uwe Platzbecker, Director, Clinic and Policlinic for Hematology, Cell Therapy and Hemostaseology, University Hospital, Leipzig, Germany

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in myeloid hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.



