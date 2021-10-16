Happy Supplements Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Company - Bettermoo(D)

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY)(FWB:0I5) (WKN: A2QK6P) (the "Company" or "Happy") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI"), dated effective October 15, 2021, to acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)").

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) is a Canadian dairy alternative company, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, that is committed to providing consumers with quality, organic, and sustainably sourced plant-based dairy alternatives, and being a leader in the environmentally conscious food revolution.

bettermoo(d)'s mission is to create dairy alternative products that rival the flavor profile of the region with the best-tasting dairy in the world - the Alps regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria. Through research and many conversations with farmers in these countries, bettermoo(d) has concluded that, what cows eat and where they live greatly influences the taste of the dairy products they produce. To emulate the great taste of milk from these regions, bettermoo(d)'s inaugural product ‘Moodrink' has been formulated to incorporate an undisclosed blend of herbs which in essence replicates what free-range pasture raised cows eat. bettermoo(d) expects to launch its initial ‘Moodrink' in original flavour in winter 2021/ 2022, with additional flavours, such as vanilla, matcha, and chai to be launched soon after. bettermoo(d) further intends to develop a full line of dairy alternative products that encompasses the full spectrum of traditional dairy products, including alternatives to butter, yogurt, cheese and créme fraiche. All of bettermoo(d)'s products will incorporate the company's proprietary blend of herbs.

The Company anticipates its Moodrink will be available in select retail stores across Canada and through an e-commerce platform for online shoppers. Moodrink, is gluten, lactose and dairy free, and suitable for those who cannot or choose not to consume dairy products.

"bettermoo(d) is excited at the opportunity to join Happy Supplements. I believe we can add a lot of value to their operations, and in return their leadership and ability to access capital will allow bettermoo(d) to grow exponentially faster," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

There is a rapidly growing consumer base opting for plant-based and other dairy alternative products. In 2020 the global dairy alternatives market was valued at close to USD 20 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% over the next seven years, reaching USD 53.97 billion 2028. This market momentum signifies a significant shift in consumer eating patterns, changes in diet trends, and a growing consciousness of the effects diet and food choices have on the environment.

