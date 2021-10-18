Fortress Technologies Announces Purchase of 180 New Mining Machines

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the “Company” or “Fortress”) is pleased to announce the purchase of 180 new Whatsminer M30S bitcoin mining machines. These machines will operate alongside Fortress’s existing machines at the Company’s Washington site and are expected to be installed within the next 30 days.

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure.

Fortress believes sound money and cheap, abundant energy are the fundamental ingredients to human progress, and is committed to advancing both by working closely with the energy sector to secure the Bitcoin network. Today, Fortress owns 72 PH/s across sites in North Dakota and Washington, with an additional 120 PH/s expected to be delivered by Q4 2021. Fortress is focused on expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

604 477 9997

ir@fortressblockchain.io

