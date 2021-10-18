checkAd

PlaySugarHouse Online Sportsbook to Launch Statewide in Connecticut on October 19

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, today announced the statewide launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook in Connecticut. Following a successful soft launch period, the official sportsbook of the Connecticut Lottery will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers for unlimited players aged 21 and older beginning tomorrow, October 19, 2021, at 6:00am ET.

The PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook features thousands of betting options on professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, moneylines, props, futures, same game parlays, and more. The website and app also offer customers a broad selection of live streaming content, unique bonusing and rewards programs, numerous deposit methods, automated cash-out approvals, and user-friendly responsible gaming tools, including deposit, spend and time limits. RSI’s mobile sportsbook app was rated #3 out of 35 apps in the United States market last week by independent gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik.

“We are very pleased to formally launch our award-winning online sportsbook across Connecticut following a smooth and successful trial period that demonstrated the safety and reliability of our platform,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “We are especially excited to come to market as the NBA and NHL seasons commence and with the MLB playoffs and NFL and collegiate football seasons all underway. It is a great time for sports fans and we look forward to offering PlaySugarHouse and Connecticut Lottery players the best betting experience in the state.”

“The CT PlaySugarHouse platform performed flawlessly during soft launch thanks to our partners at Rush Street Interactive. We are excited to open our online sportsbook to players statewide and are confident that they will enjoy the customer-friendly features of PlaySugarHouse.com,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. “Our retail sportsbook launch should be right around the corner, also bringing a convenient experience for in-person players throughout the state.”

