TELUS International ranks among Top 3 Digital CX Providers in HFS Top 10 CX Services in the Pandemic Economy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 12:45   

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, has been ranked third overall and in first place for strategy and vision, and growth in the 2021 HFS Top 10: Digital Contact Center Services—The Best of the Best Service Providers report. Leading global research consultancy firm, HFS, assessed and rated the world’s largest service providers across a series of capabilities, including execution, innovation and voice of the customer.

“Our company’s impressive top three ranking in HFS’ report highlights our focus over several years to build an agile and scalable global delivery model, to create and amplify through acquisition a set of integrated digital capabilities powered by AI and other next-gen technologies, and to develop deep domain expertise in our core targeted industry verticals,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO of TELUS International. “As a trusted partner to many of the world’s top brands, industry-leading disruptors and well-known hyperscalers, we will continue to grow, evolve and innovate as a team and company to best address our clients’ priorities and help them to drive their digital transformation agendas forward.”

“TELUS International’s ever-growing list of digital capabilities, coupled with its ongoing focus on team member engagement and well-being, offers a comprehensive and sustainable approach to designing, building and delivering customer engagement and digital enablement solutions,” said Melissa O’Brien, research vice president at HFS and lead analyst for the report. “The company’s top ranking overall and in the research’s sub-categories were largely driven by its considerable experience across the end-to-end value chain combined with strong consulting, design, and process expertise. I believe TELUS International’s ability to strategically and meaningfully diversify its capabilities, both investing in and building adjacent and complementary digital services are a true market differentiator and will continue to drive new wins for the business.”

The HFS CX Services in the Pandemic Economy—The Best of the Best Service Providers report leveraged data from 800+ vendor ratings from Global 2000 enterprises and references from more than 50 clients of the study participants. TELUS International’s strengths and key differentiators included:

  • Steady investments in technology innovation, including intelligent assistants and automation, and expanding its portfolio of new economy services such as content moderation and AI data solutions.
  • Approach to digital services, which is organized around the company’s Design–Build–Deliver construct, providing its clients with end-to-end digital CX transformation engagements.
  • Data annotation services and tools driven by the recent acquisitions of Lionbridge AI and Playment - now TELUS International AI Data Solutions - further solidifying the company’s capabilities well beyond the traditional contact center.
  • Empathetic customer experience delivered by highly-skilled and engaged teams as a key element of providing the high-quality brand experiences customers demand.

“The evolution of digital services has accelerated rapidly this past year in a volatile pandemic environment, thrusting the CX industry into a revolution. Despite the increasing demand for digital solutions for many types of interactions, consumers still fundamentally want the right blend of digital and human interactions. Enterprises today rely on their service provider partners more than ever to help them achieve the right balance in order to differentiate themselves in the market,” concluded O’Brien.

