Vontier Schedules Retail Solutions Virtual Teach-In

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced today that it will host a virtual analyst and investor deep dive conference call focused on Vontier’s Retail Solutions businesses on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. ET to approximately 12:00 pm ET. The teach-in will be hosted by Vontier’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morelli and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura and feature presentations by President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Aaron Saak and President of DRB Systems, Dan Pittman.

The virtual event and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Vontier’s website, www.vontier.com, under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location after the conclusion of the presentation.

You can access the conference call by dialing +1 866-342-8591 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9713 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 10:30 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Vontier’s conference call (access code VNT2021).

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. You can access the conference call replay under the Investors / Events and Presentations section of www.vontier.com or by dialing +1 800-757-4768 within the U.S. or +1 402-220-7227 outside the U.S. (access code VNT2021).

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

