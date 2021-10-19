checkAd

MakerBot Unveils New Solution to Simplify the ABS 3D Printing Workflow with the METHOD X Platform

MakerBot, a Stratasys company (Nasdaq: SSYS), today introduced a new game-changing solution that significantly simplifies 3D printing with ABS polymer material by effectively streamlining workflow steps and reducing the need for more equipment and additional costs. Developed for high performance on the MakerBot METHOD X and METHOD X Carbon Fiber 3D printers, the new MakerBot RapidRinse and ABS-R materials are suited to print a range of industrial applications to specification, from manufacturing tools to production parts.

RapidRinse is a new and unique patent-pending, fast-dissolving support material designed to eliminate cumbersome and costly post-processing procedures. RapidRinse easily dissolves in warm tap water and does not require caustic chemicals, typical for some soluble support materials. RapidRinse can dissolve significantly quicker than other high-temperature soluble support materials under the same conditions.1 Without the need for solvents, engineers no longer need to purchase additional post-processing equipment. RapidRinse’s water soluble properties are intended to make it an easier and safer support material to work with, leaving behind minimal residue.

ABS is one of the most in-demand, yet difficult, materials to successfully print on a desktop 3D printer due to its propensity to shrink, warp, curl, or crack without the right conditions. ABS-R is a new ABS formulation that provides superior printing reliability and performance for consistent, repeatable ABS prototypes, tools, and parts. ABS-R is optimized to work with the new RapidRinse fast-dissolving support material to deliver the best print quality and user experience.

The METHOD X’s heated chamber, a patented VECT (Variable Environmental Controlled Temperature) 110 Technology, combined with proprietary RapidRinse soluble supports are designed to deliver incomparable ABS parts as easily as PLA but with superior material properties. Printing with RapidRinse on METHOD X can produce dimensionally accurate ABS parts of ±0.2mm (±0.007 inch)2, giving engineers more confidence in creating parts to spec.

“Our goal with METHOD has always been to make industrial 3D printing easy, reliable, and accurate on a desktop 3D printer. With RapidRinse and ABS-R, we are continuing to deliver on that promise,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “METHOD is the only desktop 3D printer in its price class with a heated chamber that can print a range of advanced polymers, composites, and metal—all on one machine. Further, RapidRinse is another step we are taking with Stratasys in our ongoing efforts to support sustainable manufacturing practices and industry safety standards.”

Wertpapier


