Accenture and Splunk Form Business Group to Help Organizations Capitalize on Cloud and Drive Greater Value From Data and Analytics Insights

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) have formed a business group that brings Accenture’s functional knowledge, deep industry and technical experience together with Splunk’s platform technology to help clients maximize insights from data, with a particular focus on AI-powered IT operations, security automation, and intelligent supply chain.

The Accenture Splunk Business Group expands the partnership between the two companies as they help clients better take advantage of real-time data from across their business and quickly take action to improve IT operations, supply chain and security processes, as well as manage and explore new revenue opportunities.

Accenture brings more than two decades of insights-led operations transformation experience across diverse industries. Supported by approximately 8,000 Accenture people skilled in Splunk, the new group brings together dedicated professionals from both companies to help equip organizations to be insights-driven.

“When we talk about full-scale digital transformation, that means capitalizing on insights and innovation across your entire business and IT,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead, Accenture Applied Intelligence. “Our partnership with Splunk will help our clients improve their ability to gain critical real-time insights from their data through collaboration with Accenture’s myWizard, AI Operations and other key assets.”

Accenture and Australia-based Coles Supermarkets collaborated to design and develop a solution using the Splunk platform to better manage supply chain disruptions. Leveraging Accenture’s Splunk-based myWizard AIOps platform, they jointly developed a control tower monitoring solution that syncs critical data — such as sales reporting from store registers, inventory levels at distribution centers, and available in-store stock — to increase inventory and order accuracy, leading to improved product availability and healthier customer satisfaction. This has given Coles better insight into the overall health of their supply chain while enabling them to better meet customer demands.

“Harnessing the power of data in the cloud became even more relevant during the pandemic, and customers are looking for world-class solutions and services to accelerate their cloud journey,” said Teresa Carlson, president and chief growth officer, Splunk. “Our creation of the Accenture Splunk Business Group demonstrates our commitment to helping customers move faster, gain better visibility into their operations, and more rapidly reach their outcomes and missions.”

The business group builds on Accenture and Splunk’s existing collaboration and client work which includes Accenture’s development of a number of Splunk-powered solutions focused on operational intelligence, business operations, software development and security monitoring. Additionally, Accenture Applied Intelligence has continued focus on sustainability and social good with successful in-market Splunk-powered solutions to address challenges like human trafficking and wildfires, and will continue to partner with Splunk for Good to bring solutions that have a direct impact to the society and future generations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

