Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health

“This advancement of the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system underscores our commitment to our NeuroStar providers, their patients, and our mission to transform neurohealth and depression,” said Keith Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “Our new TrakStar updates will simultaneously simplify the process and improve the usability for providers so more of their patients can benefit from NeuroStar treatment, a proven method to help people who are living with depression.”

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders announced today the release of the latest evolution of their NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system with upgraded equipment and features. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over 4 million treatments delivered and thousands of lives transformed. In addition to a refreshed look, the NeuroStar and TrakStar enhancements will allow healthcare professionals (HCPs) to streamline their ability to treat more patients.

Included in the update is an improved motor threshold (MT) algorithm, Fast MT, which reduces the number of steps to determine the recommended MT level, one of the key treatment settings. Clinicians can also automate the treatment pulse ramping profile with SoftStart, which allows HCPs to easily add or remove a sequence of pulses during a treatment session to ramp to the prescribed treatment level. In addition, TrakStar upgrades will enable HCPs to electronically request a benefits investigation (BI) for new potential patients and then manage and view BI results directly from NeuroStar’s proprietary HIPAA-compliant TrakStar patient data management system. TrakStar, which was designed to increase productivity, safety and practice marketing, is an essential tool that helps practices manage patients throughout their treatment course and track their patient outcomes. It helps optimize time spent with patients and decreases time spent on paperwork and other administrative tasks.

“In my eleven years as a NeuroStar provider, I’ve been impressed with the NeuroStar team’s constant focus on delivering innovative products and support programs for my practice,” said Bernadette DeMuri, MD, TMS Center of Wisconsin. “These new features will create a better experience for patients while simultaneously helping save time within my practice so my team and I can focus on what’s most important – treating the people who are suffering from depression.”

Additional added features in TrakStar include Scheduled Patient Outcome Measures, enabling offices to reduce staff time and gather clinical data from patients they wouldn’t otherwise receive, by scheduling automated patient questionaires. A limited release will occur with specific TrakStar Cloud customers in mid-October with a full release to follow in the U.S.

To learn more about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com