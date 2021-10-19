checkAd

Valley Bank Drives Open Banking Strategy with Fiserv

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Valley Bank has selected Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions to enable the growth of its existing business lines and expansion to additional verticals and offerings.

With a heavy focus on improving client experience, the bank’s engagement with Fiserv signals an expansion beyond the delivery of transactional services to include more high-impact, trusted and personalized advisory support to retail clients. A strong, forward-thinking approach to integrated technology positions the $41 billion bank to capitalize on new growth opportunities with innovative capabilities that allow for more efficient and customizable financial experiences.

“We will continue to implement innovative solutions to best serve our clients, and Fiserv and its commitment to open banking will power those integrations,” said Fabian Rojas, CIO at Valley Bank. “We chose Fiserv as our partner not only for their strong deposit and consumer lending expertise, but because their system will allow us to run physical bank locations in concert with digital offerings, delivering a hybrid banking experience that allows us to deepen relationships with existing customers and to attract new customers as well.”

In addition to digital lending and other solutions, Fiserv and Valley Bank will work together to leverage relationship-specific information, sourced from core processing data, that will allow the bank to bring solutions to market faster.

“The growth of fintechs and the API economy has fostered the trend toward personalized financial services – data display, offers and information customized on an individual basis,” said Todd Horvath, head of Account Processing at Fiserv. “Valley Bank is taking a forward-thinking approach to its technology architecture, which will enable better responsiveness, faster speed to market, and more personalized product configuration for customers.”

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

About Fiserv
 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Valley Bank
 As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

FISV-G

