Harris Williams Advises Agape Care Group on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners

Harris Williams , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Agape Care Group (Agape Care), a portfolio company of The Vistria Group (Vistria), on its sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont). Agape Care is a leader in hospice and palliative care in the Southeast. The transaction was led by James Clark , Taylor Will and Jonathan Ferrell of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group .

As a leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care proudly serves over 2,100 patients across South Carolina and Georgia. The company has around 1,000 employees who are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals.

Vistria is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies.

Ridgemont is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65 billion of committed capital.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

