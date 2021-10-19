checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY REPURCHASES BONDS OVER-THE-COUNTER WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11.75 M FOR THE PURPOSE OF DEVALUATION THE BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 16:00  |  10   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: InCity Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Bond
InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY REPURCHASES BONDS OVER-THE-COUNTER WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11.75 M FOR THE PURPOSE OF DEVALUATION THE BONDS

19-Oct-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INCITY REPURCHASES BONDS OVER-THE-COUNTER WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF
EUR 11.75 M FOR THE PURPOSE OF DEVALUATION THE BONDS

Frankfurt am Main, 19 October 2021: InCity Immobilien AG ("InCity") repurchases bonds 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A2NBF82) over-the-counter with a nominal amount of
EUR 11.75 m for the purpose of devaluation.

The Management Board of InCity Immobilien AG today concluded purchase agreements with several bondholders for the over-the-counter repurchase of bonds 2018/2023 with a total nominal amount of EUR 11.75 m, that were issued by InCity Immobilien AG in December 2018 under ISIN DE000A2NBF82. The bonds 2018/2023 have an initial term of five years, an interest rate of 3% p.a. and are included in trading in the Quotation Board of the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A2NBF82. The company intends to devalue the repurchased bonds. The repurchase is effected at the nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00 per bond plus accrued interest. The repurchase is expected to be executed on 22 October 2021.
 

Reporting and contact person:
Helge H. Hehl, CFA
Member of the Board (CFO)
InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0)69 7191889 55
Email: ir@incity.ag


Important note:

This notification and/or the information contained in this notification is not intended to be passed on to or be disseminated within the United States of America, Canada, Japan, or Australia and neither constitutes an offer for sale nor an invitation to purchase or subscribe to notes of InCity Immobilien AG. This public disclosure is neither indirectly nor directly intended to be passed on to the United States of America or to be disseminated within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of a federal state or the District of Columbia) and may not be forwarded to U.S. persons (as defined under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended from time to time) or disseminated within or forwarded to publications that are generally distributed within the United States of America. The bond is not and will not be registered in accordance with the Securities Act and may only be offered for sale or purchased in the United States of America under the regulations of the Securities Act as amended from time to time subject to prior registration or by way of derogation without prior registration. InCity Immobilien AG is not planning to submit a public offer of bonds within the United States of America or another jurisdiction.

 

19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: IR: +49 (0)69 7191889 55 PR: +49 (0)30 2844987 62
Fax: +49 (0) 69 719 18 89 790
E-mail: ir@incity.ag
Internet: www.incity.ag
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96
WKN: A0HNF9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1241794

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1241794  19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241794&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetInCity Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY REPURCHASES BONDS OVER-THE-COUNTER WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11.75 M FOR THE PURPOSE OF DEVALUATION THE BONDS DGAP-Ad-hoc: InCity Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Bond InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY REPURCHASES BONDS OVER-THE-COUNTER WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11.75 M FOR THE PURPOSE OF DEVALUATION THE BONDS 19-Oct-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzmeldung zum 30. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG übernimmt sämtliche Anteile an der DS Holding GmbH und beschließt eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs und ...
DGAP-News: sdm SE steigert Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um 20 %: Zeichnung im Rahmen des IPO noch bis Montag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Company decides to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY ERWIRBT AUSSERBÖRSLICH SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN IM NENNWERT VON EUR 11,75 MIO. ZUM ZWECKE DER ENTWERTUNG ZURÜCK
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs