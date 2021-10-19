DGAP-Ad-hoc: InCity Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Bond InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY REPURCHASES BONDS OVER-THE-COUNTER WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11.75 M FOR THE PURPOSE OF DEVALUATION THE BONDS 19-Oct-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 19 October 2021: InCity Immobilien AG ("InCity") repurchases bonds 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A2NBF82) over-the-counter with a nominal amount of

EUR 11.75 m for the purpose of devaluation.

The Management Board of InCity Immobilien AG today concluded purchase agreements with several bondholders for the over-the-counter repurchase of bonds 2018/2023 with a total nominal amount of EUR 11.75 m, that were issued by InCity Immobilien AG in December 2018 under ISIN DE000A2NBF82. The bonds 2018/2023 have an initial term of five years, an interest rate of 3% p.a. and are included in trading in the Quotation Board of the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A2NBF82. The company intends to devalue the repurchased bonds. The repurchase is effected at the nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00 per bond plus accrued interest. The repurchase is expected to be executed on 22 October 2021.



Reporting and contact person:

Helge H. Hehl, CFA

Member of the Board (CFO)

InCity Immobilien AG

Beethovenstraße 71

60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)69 7191889 55

Email: ir@incity.ag



Important note:

This notification and/or the information contained in this notification is not intended to be passed on to or be disseminated within the United States of America, Canada, Japan, or Australia and neither constitutes an offer for sale nor an invitation to purchase or subscribe to notes of InCity Immobilien AG. This public disclosure is neither indirectly nor directly intended to be passed on to the United States of America or to be disseminated within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of a federal state or the District of Columbia) and may not be forwarded to U.S. persons (as defined under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended from time to time) or disseminated within or forwarded to publications that are generally distributed within the United States of America. The bond is not and will not be registered in accordance with the Securities Act and may only be offered for sale or purchased in the United States of America under the regulations of the Securities Act as amended from time to time subject to prior registration or by way of derogation without prior registration. InCity Immobilien AG is not planning to submit a public offer of bonds within the United States of America or another jurisdiction.

