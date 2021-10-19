BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 19:30   

19.10.2021 / 19:30
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 19 October 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,700,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 August 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,200,000 1,500,000 1,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 364.3500 364.4000 364.3500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 359.6500 359.6000 359.6000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 361.7690 361.8237 361.8542
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence) 		Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 361.7690 3,200,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 361.8237 1,500,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 361.8542 1,000,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5870P_1-2021-10-19.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


19.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1241975  19.10.2021 

Wertpapier


