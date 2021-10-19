checkAd

Coursera to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Coursera (NYSE: COUR) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before holding a conference call broadcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Conference Call Details

A live, audio-only webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available to the public on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com. Participants may register in advance and an archived replay will be accessible in the same location for one year.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls and webcasts, as well as the investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR

