Greenlane and Vibes Announce the Introduction of the Cali

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of The Cali by VIBES™, a newly shaped pre-roll that provides a game changing smoking experience. VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and Berner-influential rapper, serial entrepreneur, and CEO & Founder of Cookies, the world's premier cannabis company and lifestyle brand.

A new shape of pre-roll, The Cali by VIBES™ is all about the details as it mimics Berner's signature rolling style: a cylindrical pre-roll tube with a wide circumference that delivers optimal airflow, comfortable pulls, and a big-smoke experience. The Cali is rooted in years of research and was developed to offer consumers an alternative to the traditional cone - the only pre-roll option available today, and comes on the heels of a successful launch of VIBES newest paper collection - Organic Hemp.

To complement a variety of material types and smoking preferences, The Cali is offered in three sizes - One, Two, and Three Gram - across all four signature VIBES paper collections: Ultra Thin, Rice, Hemp, and Organic Hemp. The Cali by VIBES™ will be available nationwide through your local retailer beginning in September 2021.

"With the release of The Cali we continue to show the innovation of our company. While we all can appreciate the cone, The Cali is a similar concept, but with a cylindrical form factor which was designed for optimal airflow. As passionate smokers and connoisseurs, we are gonna continue to focus on quality papers and products that consumers are missing, such as The Cali. I personally have been rolling for 20 plus years, and was constantly told by friends and people I have connected with over the years that ‘if I could roll like that, I would smoke joints over blunts.' Well, now all you have to do is stuff and puff with The Cali," said Berner, CEO of VIBES.