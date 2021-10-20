checkAd

Greenlane and Vibes Announce the Introduction of the Cali

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

A first-of-its-kind new pre-roll creates a big smoke experience with greater magnitude and choiceBOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global …

A first-of-its-kind new pre-roll creates a big smoke experience with greater magnitude and choice

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of The Cali by VIBES™, a newly shaped pre-roll that provides a game changing smoking experience. VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and Berner-influential rapper, serial entrepreneur, and CEO & Founder of Cookies, the world's premier cannabis company and lifestyle brand.

A new shape of pre-roll, The Cali by VIBES™ is all about the details as it mimics Berner's signature rolling style: a cylindrical pre-roll tube with a wide circumference that delivers optimal airflow, comfortable pulls, and a big-smoke experience. The Cali is rooted in years of research and was developed to offer consumers an alternative to the traditional cone - the only pre-roll option available today, and comes on the heels of a successful launch of VIBES newest paper collection - Organic Hemp.

To complement a variety of material types and smoking preferences, The Cali is offered in three sizes - One, Two, and Three Gram - across all four signature VIBES paper collections: Ultra Thin, Rice, Hemp, and Organic Hemp. The Cali by VIBES™ will be available nationwide through your local retailer beginning in September 2021.

"With the release of The Cali we continue to show the innovation of our company. While we all can appreciate the cone, The Cali is a similar concept, but with a cylindrical form factor which was designed for optimal airflow. As passionate smokers and connoisseurs, we are gonna continue to focus on quality papers and products that consumers are missing, such as The Cali. I personally have been rolling for 20 plus years, and was constantly told by friends and people I have connected with over the years that ‘if I could roll like that, I would smoke joints over blunts.' Well, now all you have to do is stuff and puff with The Cali," said Berner, CEO of VIBES.

Seite 1 von 3


Greenlane Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenlane and Vibes Announce the Introduction of the Cali A first-of-its-kind new pre-roll creates a big smoke experience with greater magnitude and choiceBOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Sollensys Acquires Abstract Media to Protect Corporate Training from Cybercriminals
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Nexera Operational Update
heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites ...
Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer
As Crypto Prices Reach for New Highs, DigiMax Strategy Continues to Strengthen
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Greenlane Enters Agreement to Acquire DaVinci
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade Commission Block the Importation of Vaping Products That Infringe Upon Certain Intellectual Property
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Greenlane Appoints Director Donald Hunter as Chairman of the Board
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Greenlane to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events for Remainder of 2021
Accesswire | Analysen