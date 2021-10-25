Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the Week of November 8th

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company anticipates reporting topline results the week of November 8th from its …

The Company is also pleased to report Brilacidin has been shipped to two academic laboratories for planned in vitro testing of Brilacidin in over 20 acutely infectious viruses, including Ebola, Marburg, Nipah, West Nile and Zika, through a collaboration with U.S. government scientists. The goal of this testing is to further inform the spectrum of Brilacidin's antiviral properties.

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company anticipates reporting topline results the week of November 8 th from its Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients (see NCT04784897 ). The study data is presently blinded at the data management vendor, with final checks and approvals in progress.

About Brilacidin and COVID-19

Brilacidin is the only non-peptidic defensin-mimetic drug candidate currently in a clinical trial as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Innovation Pharmaceuticals is developing Brilacidin for the treatment of COVID-19 under U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. A dual-acting inhibitor able to target viral proteins and host factors, while also exhibiting robust anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, Brilacidin has shown potent and consistent inhibition in vitro against coronaviruses, alphaviruses and bunyaviruses (with lab testing against other viruses also underway), supporting Brilacidin's development as a broad-spectrum antiviral. The annual global antiviral drug market is estimated to reach $44 billion by 2026.

A peer-reviewed article in Viruses supporting Brilacidin's COVID-19 treatment potential can be accessed at the link below.

Bakovic, A.; Risner, K.; Bhalla, N. (et al). Brilacidin Demonstrates Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in Cell Culture. Viruses 2021, 13, 271; https://doi.org/10.3390/v13020271

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/2/271/htm

Two independent Machine Learning studies identified Brilacidin as one of the most promising inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, based on Brilacidin's molecular properties. Click here to learn more.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and dermatologic diseases.