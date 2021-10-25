checkAd

Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the Week of November 8th

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company anticipates reporting topline results the week of November 8th from its …

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company anticipates reporting topline results the week of November 8th from its Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients (see NCT04784897). The study data is presently blinded at the data management vendor, with final checks and approvals in progress.

The Company is also pleased to report Brilacidin has been shipped to two academic laboratories for planned in vitro testing of Brilacidin in over 20 acutely infectious viruses, including Ebola, Marburg, Nipah, West Nile and Zika, through a collaboration with U.S. government scientists. The goal of this testing is to further inform the spectrum of Brilacidin's antiviral properties.

About Brilacidin and COVID-19

Brilacidin is the only non-peptidic defensin-mimetic drug candidate currently in a clinical trial as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Innovation Pharmaceuticals is developing Brilacidin for the treatment of COVID-19 under U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. A dual-acting inhibitor able to target viral proteins and host factors, while also exhibiting robust anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, Brilacidin has shown potent and consistent inhibition in vitro against coronaviruses, alphaviruses and bunyaviruses (with lab testing against other viruses also underway), supporting Brilacidin's development as a broad-spectrum antiviral. The annual global antiviral drug market is estimated to reach $44 billion by 2026.

A peer-reviewed article in Viruses supporting Brilacidin's COVID-19 treatment potential can be accessed at the link below.

Two independent Machine Learning studies identified Brilacidin as one of the most promising inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, based on Brilacidin's molecular properties. Click here to learn more.

Alerts
Sign-up for Innovation Pharmaceuticals email alerts is available at:
http://www.ipharminc.com/email-alerts/

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and dermatologic diseases.

Seite 1 von 3
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the Week of November 8th WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company anticipates reporting topline results the week of November 8th from its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3 2021 Trading Update
Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected ...
Roscan Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Testing Results From the Kandiole Gold Project ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Idaho Champion Gold Completes 2021 Exploration Program at Champagne Gold Project
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Talicia(R) and Movantik(R) Data Analyses at ACG 2021
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker
Pampa Metals Hires Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services
CIBT Provides Business Updates on its Education Segment
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
American Manganese Appoints Director
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...