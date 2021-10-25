checkAd

Klondike Gold Closes First Tranche Raising $2,242,851

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 23:15  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC PINK:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 30, 2021, the Company has closed the first …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC PINK:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 30, 2021, the Company has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising $2,242,851.25 of which $1,935,000 is flow through funds. The Company anticipates to close the balance of the financing in the coming weeks.

In closing the First Tranche, the Company issued 9,675,000 flow-through units at the price of $0.20 per unit, comprising of 9,675,000 common shares which are "flow through" shares for Canadian income tax purposes and 4,837,500 warrants. The Company further issued 1,759,150 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.175 per unit, comprising of 1,759,150 common shares and 879,575 warrants.

All warrants issued in the First Tranche of the financing are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share until October 22, 2023.

All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period expiring on February 23, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the financing to continue exploration and development of the Company's Yukon properties, as well as for general working capital.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon Territory, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. To date, multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 586 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

ON BEHALF OF KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"
President and CEO
(604) 609-6138
E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com
Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

"This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Klondike in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Klondike's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Klondike disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required."

SOURCE: Klondike Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669603/Klondike-Gold-Closes-First-Tranche-R ...

Klondike Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Klondike Gold Cooperation
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klondike Gold Closes First Tranche Raising $2,242,851 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC PINK:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 30, 2021, the Company has closed the first …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Approved to Administer Covid-19 Vaccines in the U.S.
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Brigadier Reports on El Placer Sur and Completes Phase-One Exploration at Picachos
Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected ...
Predictmedix Deployed Safe Entry Stations at Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Original-Research: Klondike Gold Corp. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH...
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
30.09.21Klondike Gold kündigt eine Privatplatzierung in der Höhe von 3.500.000 $ an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21Klondike Gold Announces $3,500,000 Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21Klondike Gold bohrt 1,08 g/t Au auf 49,65 Metern in der Lone Star Zone und erweitert die Mineralisierung um 250 Meter nach Osten
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.09.21Klondike Gold Drills 1.08 g/t Au over 49.65 meters at Lone Star Zone, Extends Mineralization 250 Meters East
Accesswire | Analysen