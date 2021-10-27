checkAd

Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 15:45  |  24   |   |   

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / People with mental health issues are at high risk for substance use disorder (SUD), says Heritage CARES, the leading virtual support program designed to help individuals struggling with stress, substance …

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / People with mental health issues are at high risk for substance use disorder (SUD), says Heritage CARES, the leading virtual support program designed to help individuals struggling with stress, substance use and suicidal thoughts.

A 2019 national survey from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) estimates nearly 50% of individuals with a severe mental illness reported engaging in drug or alcohol use. The diagnosis is called co-occurrence or comorbidity. Additionally, we know with certainty that COVID-19 has impacted that number and that the number of individuals struggling have skyrocketed because of it.

"Self-medicating mental illness with drugs and alcohol is prevalent," says Heritage CARES EVP and Executive Director Rich Jones, MA, MBA, LCAS, SAP. "Most of us in recovery also have some type of co-occurring diagnosis. For example, alcohol does a great job of taking the edge off anxiety and stress. Likewise, cocaine can motivate people who are depressed. The problem is that substance use makes the underlying problem worse."

CARES is an acronym for Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Education and Support. The virtual program provides participants and their families convenient access to support from trained engagement coaches on any mobile device at any time. This significantly increases the potential for long-term recovery success for patients who have been through SUD treatment programs.

Jones explains that it's very subjective as to who will develop a co-occurring disease. He says it's a matter of access, opportunity and exposure - and how a person is wired. For some, substance use will have a positive effect, but for others, a negative impact.

At Heritage CARES, the most common co-occurring disorder combinations our participants' experience are:

  • Alcohol and depression
  • Alcohol and anxiety
  • Alcohol and bipolar disorder
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and opioids

Which comes first: SUD or mental illness

"As we say in the industry, the first diagnosis depends on which door you enter," says Jones. "That's to say if you show up to a drug and alcohol facility, the SUD will be the primary condition diagnosed. If you seek care at a mental health facility, that condition will be the primary diagnosis."

For example, a man in his 30s has low-lying depression and a drinking issue, but neither has been formally diagnosed. He goes to a football game one night, drinks too much and drives home. Two potential scenarios might play out.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / People with mental health issues are at high risk for substance use disorder (SUD), says Heritage CARES, the leading virtual support program designed to help individuals struggling with stress, substance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2021
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Arkose Launches Its New Business Strategy Embracing Digital Asset Mining
Corporate Update Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (PRRY) Targeting Acquisition Candidate
Fabled Retracts Certain Technical Disclosure in Respect of the Muskwa Copper Project
NuRan Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...