Codebase UK NFT Investment Update

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

Instacoin UK Provides Progress Report Toward Full Scale Launch of IOS and Android Mobile App

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that the Company's non-fungible token (NFT) investment, Instacoin UK, has provided an update on its progress.

"The Instacoin UK app is progressing rapidly, with development work addressing security for customers by removing reliance on social logins, updating compliance with new IOS for iPhone, and production on an Android version of the mobile App," said Mr. Gianni O'Connor, Instacoin Technologies Founder.

Instacoin (Mobile App) Development Highlights

  • The company has created 250 NFTs which will be available on launch
  • Following the recent events with Facebook and Instagram downtime, the company has restructured the app to not be reliant on a social login to ensure legal and privacy compliance and providing the most reliable and trusted user experience
  • Following the launch of the new iPhone, a few changes have been made to the app, to assist with compliance issues and updated operating systems.
  • Instacoin has begun production on the Android version which is expected to be released in late December and available in up to 6 languages.

Instacoin is positioned as the world's first self-serve social NFT platform. Instacoin will allow users to connect their social profiles to the blockchain and create instant NFT tokens from their own content. Followers and fans connect in the open market for immediate sales.

With a one-off cost of $1 per NFT, this simple streamlined model will aim at targeting the millions of existing social media users to create sales and drive revenue instantly as well as a lifetime commission model from the secondary markets.

About NFT's:

A non-fungible token or NFT, is a unique token or asset existing on a blockchain such as Ethereum. Unlike other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum which are fungible, meaning they can be swapped or exchanged with other coins of the same type. NFTs contain unique data and cannot be replicated or exchanged with similar tokens, making them non-fungible in nature. In simpler terms, this means that the asset is "one-of-a-kind" and can be verified authentic using the blockchain.

