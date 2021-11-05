checkAd

XS Financial Strengthens Its Board of Directors

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mitchell, Research Analyst at Marblegate Asset Management, to its Board of Directors.David …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mitchell, Research Analyst at Marblegate Asset Management, to its Board of Directors.

David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial commented: "We welcome Andrew's addition to our Board of Directors. Andrew brings a unique background and experience and will be a tremendous value add as we strengthen our position as the industry leader for CAPEX financing. With this addition, our Board is now comprised of an independent majority, which we believe offers transparency, corporate governance, and added oversight for our shareholders."

Prior to joining Marblegate, Mr. Mitchell was an Analyst in the Restructuring & Recapitalization Group at Raymond James Financial, where he advised on in and out of court restructuring transactions, complex corporate carve-outs and other special situation transactions. Mr. Mitchell graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in History, and Peace War & Defense.

About XS Financial
XS Financial provides competitively priced, non-dilutive CAPEX financing solutions to companies operating in the U.S. state regulated and taxed cannabis industry. Founded in 2017, the Company specializes in providing financing for equipment and other qualified capital expenditures to growing cannabis companies, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 150 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, resulting in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol " XSHLF." For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:
David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 1-310-683-2336
Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, availability of financing, regulatory approvals and the results of the Company's operations. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: XS Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671325/XS-Financial-Strengthens-Its-Board-o ...

XS Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XS Financial Strengthens Its Board of Directors LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mitchell, Research Analyst at Marblegate Asset Management, to its Board of Directors.David …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company
ZEUUS Inc. Announces Filing of Offering Statement on Form 1-A Pursuant to Regulation A With ...
LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter
Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL
FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association
MorphoSys Presents Interim Results from M-PLACE Study with Felzartamab during American Society of ...
Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.11.21XS Financial Raises $43.5 Million to Advance Growing Pipeline
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21XS Financial Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen