Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Cardiovascular study results to be presented
by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, Rabin Medical Center
at the EuroPCR 2022 conference in May

Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today
that it has completed its CAPTIS First-In-Human (FIH) study. Study results will
be presented by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center at Rabin
Medical Center during the EuroPCR conference
(https://www.pcronline.com/Courses/EuroPCR) , 17-20 May, 2022. The CAPTIS is a
next-generation, full-body embolic protection device to reduce the risk of
stroke and other complications during left-heart procedures.

The FIH study was designed to demonstrate the safety and feasibility of the
CAPTIS device in patients undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
(TAVR). The study, including 20 patients, took place in two leading hospitals in
Israel, Wolfson Medical Center and Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson Hospital).

During catheter-based procedures, such as TAVR, embolic particles are often
released into the blood stream and may cause neurological deficiencies,
extending from cognitive impairment to debilitating stroke.

The CAPTIS device is easily and intuitively deployed and retrieved. It is
securely positioned in the aorta, protecting its surface, while facilitating a
seamless TAVR procedure. The CAPTIS uniquely requires no additional arterial
access and does not interfere with the procedure workflow.

"The unique design of the CAPTIS was created out of a deep understanding of the
TAVR procedure and commitment to protect patients' brain and kidneys. We look
forward to presenting these promising FIH results later this month," said
Co-founder and CMO, Dr. Giora Weisz.

Sigal Eli, Co-founder and CEO added: "We are thrilled about having reached this
milestone. With our recent successful US $6 million series A1 investment and
EUR7 million investment commitment from the European Innovation Council, our
strategic plan is being executed and we remain committed to delivering a
much-needed embolic protection device to the millions at risk during TAVR."

About Filterlex

Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing the
CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined Alon
MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneur
and investor in the field of medical devices. The company's founders have vast
clinical knowledge and extensive experience in medical device development,
commercialization, and marketing. For more information:
http://www.filterlex.com/ .

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020
research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814429/Filterlex_Medical.jpg

Contact:

Sigal Eli,
+972546695900,
sigal@filterlex.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135331/5218586
OTS: Filterlex Medical



