Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

The FIH study was designed to demonstrate the safety and feasibility of theCAPTIS device in patients undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement(TAVR). The study, including 20 patients, took place in two leading hospitals inIsrael, Wolfson Medical Center and Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson Hospital).During catheter-based procedures, such as TAVR, embolic particles are oftenreleased into the blood stream and may cause neurological deficiencies,extending from cognitive impairment to debilitating stroke.The CAPTIS device is easily and intuitively deployed and retrieved. It issecurely positioned in the aorta, protecting its surface, while facilitating aseamless TAVR procedure. The CAPTIS uniquely requires no additional arterialaccess and does not interfere with the procedure workflow."The unique design of the CAPTIS was created out of a deep understanding of theTAVR procedure and commitment to protect patients' brain and kidneys. We lookforward to presenting these promising FIH results later this month," saidCo-founder and CMO, Dr. Giora Weisz.Sigal Eli, Co-founder and CEO added: "We are thrilled about having reached thismilestone. With our recent successful US $6 million series A1 investment andEUR7 million investment commitment from the European Innovation Council, ourstrategic plan is being executed and we remain committed to delivering amuch-needed embolic protection device to the millions at risk during TAVR."About FilterlexFilterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing theCAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined AlonMedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneurand investor in the field of medical devices. The company's founders have vastclinical knowledge and extensive experience in medical device development,commercialization, and marketing. For more information:http://www.filterlex.com/ .This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814429/Filterlex_Medical.jpgContact:Sigal Eli,+972546695900,sigal@filterlex.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135331/5218586OTS: Filterlex Medical