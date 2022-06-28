Nokian Tyres to Exit Russia; Takes EUR 300 Million Impairment in Q2
(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres initiates a controlled exit from Russia.Nokian Tyres will record impairments of approximately EUR 300 million related to the Russian assets in the second quarterCEO says we have decided to rebuild Nokian Tyres without a …
- (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres initiates a controlled exit from Russia.
- Nokian Tyres will record impairments of approximately EUR 300 million related to the Russian assets in the second quarter
- CEO says we have decided to rebuild Nokian Tyres without a presence in Russia and focus on growth opportunities in our other core markets
- Nokian Tyres has continued to increase capacity at its factories in Finland and in the US, and has decided to invest in completely new capacity in Europe
