Greenhouse gas balance for stainless steel production further improved

Dordrecht (ots) - Stainless steel recycling is considered to be a sustainable

way to save CO2 in the globally growing steel production. As early as 2010,

Fraunhofer UMSICHT researchers determined a savings potential of more than 4.5 t

CO2 per ton of blend on behalf of the Oryx Stainless Group. More recent

calculations by the UMSICHT team even come to savings of over 6.7 t CO2 -eq. per

ton of blend for the reference year 2021. The results show: The recycling of

stainless steel scrap has great potential to save greenhouse gases.



As the demand for stainless steel continues to rise, a responsible and efficient

use of limited global resources is becoming increasingly important. One option

for steelmakers to save greenhouse gases is to produce new stainless steel from

high-quality secondary raw material blends instead of primary raw materials.

Secondary raw materials are upgraded by combining differently alloyed stainless

steel scrap to produce blends. These blends being in accordance with the

technical specifications needed are used in steel mills as the main inputs in an

electric arc furnace (EAF) process. To a small extent, ferroalloys can be used

for analytical fine-tuning.



