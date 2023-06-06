WaveBL Secures $26 Million Series B Funding Round
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Funding will Fuel WaveBL's Global Growth
and Market Expansion in the Digital Trade Documents Sector
WaveBL (http://www.wavebl.com/) , a market-leading provider of electronic Bills,
has successfully raised $26 million in its latest funding round, consolidating
its position as a leading player in the digital trade document sector globally.
The round was led by NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led, demand-driven
investment firm focused on innovative and growth-oriented companies in the
supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology sectors. Existing
investors ZIM, Marius Nacht, Contour Venture Partners, Frank Sica, and Techstars
Central LLC also participated in this funding round, as did a new investor,
Reefknot Investments, backed by Temasek and Kuehne + Nagel.
and Market Expansion in the Digital Trade Documents Sector
WaveBL (http://www.wavebl.com/) , a market-leading provider of electronic Bills,
has successfully raised $26 million in its latest funding round, consolidating
its position as a leading player in the digital trade document sector globally.
The round was led by NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led, demand-driven
investment firm focused on innovative and growth-oriented companies in the
supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology sectors. Existing
investors ZIM, Marius Nacht, Contour Venture Partners, Frank Sica, and Techstars
Central LLC also participated in this funding round, as did a new investor,
Reefknot Investments, backed by Temasek and Kuehne + Nagel.
WaveBL , led by former technological leaders and experts from the Israel Defense
Forces , has emerged as the premier digital platform for the electronic transfer
of trade documents. WaveBL's proprietary blockchain technology enables the
instantaneous, secure, and authenticated transfer of unique electronic trade
documents, ensuring compliance with universal processes and regulations.
WaveBL's state-of-the-art multi-carrier platform is trusted by the world's
largest ocean carriers and NVOCCs, including MSC, ZIM, Hapag Lloyd, ONE,
Leschaco, and Saco, and is designed to meet the needs of all parties involved in
trade.
"Our goal is to streamline, speed up and reduce the cost of global commerce by
breaking the trade industry's paper addiction," stated Noam Rosenfeld, CEO of
WaveBL. "We offer blockchain technology as the new gold standard for trust
between trade partners, a game changer for international trade. The investment
will be used to expedite our growth by increasing our employee base, primarily
in sales, marketing, and R&D."
"NewRoad Capital Partners is excited to join Wave BL in an effort to accelerate
the digitization of global trade from today's manual, paper-based processes to
technology that enables increased speed and security, reduces costs, and creates
a more environmentally friendly solution. All reasons why we are excited to be a
part of this transformational journey," said Gary Adams, Operating Partner at
NewRoad Capital Partners, and former Supply Chain Officer at Walmart. Following
this round, Gary will join WaveBL's board of directors.
WaveBL's strong alliances with leading customers and other stakeholders in
global trade are driving faster digitalization and adoption of electronic trade
documents. The company is poised to continue its leadership in the digital trade
document sector, establishing a new benchmark of trust and efficiency in
international trade.
About NewRoad Capital Partners
NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain
and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced
entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of
collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment
professionals, operating partners, and strategic advisors have deep, relevant
investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading
large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from
concept to realization. For more information, visit www.newroadcp.com
(https://newroadcp.com/) .
About WaveBL
WaveBL is a digital platform using proprietary blockchain technology to
electronically transfer trade documents. The WaveBL solution enables the
instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of electronic Bills and related
trade documents. The platform complies with universal processes and regulations
in use.
For more information, visit http://www.wavebl.com/
Contact person
Ilan Weiss
mailto:Ilan.weiss@wavebl.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093947/Wave_BL.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093948/WaveBL_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wavebl-secures
-26-million-series-b-funding-round-301843471.html
Contact:
+972-52-552-3091
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5526838
OTS: WAVE BL
Forces , has emerged as the premier digital platform for the electronic transfer
of trade documents. WaveBL's proprietary blockchain technology enables the
instantaneous, secure, and authenticated transfer of unique electronic trade
documents, ensuring compliance with universal processes and regulations.
WaveBL's state-of-the-art multi-carrier platform is trusted by the world's
largest ocean carriers and NVOCCs, including MSC, ZIM, Hapag Lloyd, ONE,
Leschaco, and Saco, and is designed to meet the needs of all parties involved in
trade.
"Our goal is to streamline, speed up and reduce the cost of global commerce by
breaking the trade industry's paper addiction," stated Noam Rosenfeld, CEO of
WaveBL. "We offer blockchain technology as the new gold standard for trust
between trade partners, a game changer for international trade. The investment
will be used to expedite our growth by increasing our employee base, primarily
in sales, marketing, and R&D."
"NewRoad Capital Partners is excited to join Wave BL in an effort to accelerate
the digitization of global trade from today's manual, paper-based processes to
technology that enables increased speed and security, reduces costs, and creates
a more environmentally friendly solution. All reasons why we are excited to be a
part of this transformational journey," said Gary Adams, Operating Partner at
NewRoad Capital Partners, and former Supply Chain Officer at Walmart. Following
this round, Gary will join WaveBL's board of directors.
WaveBL's strong alliances with leading customers and other stakeholders in
global trade are driving faster digitalization and adoption of electronic trade
documents. The company is poised to continue its leadership in the digital trade
document sector, establishing a new benchmark of trust and efficiency in
international trade.
About NewRoad Capital Partners
NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain
and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced
entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of
collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment
professionals, operating partners, and strategic advisors have deep, relevant
investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading
large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from
concept to realization. For more information, visit www.newroadcp.com
(https://newroadcp.com/) .
About WaveBL
WaveBL is a digital platform using proprietary blockchain technology to
electronically transfer trade documents. The WaveBL solution enables the
instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of electronic Bills and related
trade documents. The platform complies with universal processes and regulations
in use.
For more information, visit http://www.wavebl.com/
Contact person
Ilan Weiss
mailto:Ilan.weiss@wavebl.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093947/Wave_BL.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093948/WaveBL_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wavebl-secures
-26-million-series-b-funding-round-301843471.html
Contact:
+972-52-552-3091
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5526838
OTS: WAVE BL
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 89 | 0 |