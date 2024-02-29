Biotest achieved EBIT forecast for 2023 with €143 million - Sales for Biotest Group in 2023 were €684 million - Proposal to distribute preference dividend for 2023 financial year to shareholders - Final figures for 2023 financial year and annual report to be published on March 28, 2024 - Biotest is a supplier of biological medicinal products derived from human plasma - Forward-looking statements in the document are subject to risks and uncertainties

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Biotest is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 28,40EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.





