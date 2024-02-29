    checkAd

     105  0 Kommentare Biotest Hits 2023 EBIT Forecast, Solidifying its Market Position

    "Biotest, a leading supplier of plasma-derived medicinal products, has successfully met its EBIT forecast for 2023, reporting €143 million. The firm also announced a proposal for a preference dividend distribution for the same year."

    • Biotest achieved EBIT forecast for 2023 with €143 million - Sales for Biotest Group in 2023 were €684 million - Proposal to distribute preference dividend for 2023 financial year to shareholders - Final figures for 2023 financial year and annual report to be published on March 28, 2024 - Biotest is a supplier of biological medicinal products derived from human plasma - Forward-looking statements in the document are subject to risks and uncertainties

    The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Biotest is on 28.03.2024.

    The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 28,40EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE0005227235WKN:522723






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
