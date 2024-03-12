Sales in 2023 reached EUR 196.6 million, 19% higher than the previous year

EBITDA for 2023 was EUR 158.2 million, a 14% increase from the previous year

Consolidated net profit after minority interests rose to EUR 65.1 million

Earnings per share increased by 7% to EUR 13.01

Q4 2023 was the strongest quarter in the Group's history with sales of EUR 64.0 million and EBITDA of EUR 56.5 million

The Group's CEO is confident in generating earnings of over EUR 100 million in the future.

The next important date, Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report 2023, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 30.04.2024.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 33,58EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.





