SFC Energy AG published audited consolidated figures for 2023, showing a 38.6% increase in group sales to EUR 118,148 thousand and an 86.0% increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 15,158 thousand.

The company's adjusted EBIT increased three-fold to EUR 9,696 thousand, thanks to an improved product mix.

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital significantly increased to EUR 15,786 thousand.

The order book increased to EUR 81,300 thousand as of 31 December 2023.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2024, aiming for another record year.

SFC Energy AG is a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SFC Energy is on 27.03.2024.

