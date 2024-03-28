TAKKT AG is on track with its transformation into a more integrated, customer-focused, and growth-oriented company, with a strategy based on three pillars: Growth, OneTAKKT, and Caring.

The company's strategic mid-term goals include gaining market share, improving profitability, and strong cash generation. The focus in 2024 is on strengthening resilience by further improving cost structures.

TAKKT has reached significant milestones in its growth initiatives during the transformation in recent years and has centralized important support functions and made them more efficient by establishing Group functions, particularly in the areas of IT and logistics.

In the coming years, TAKKT aims to accelerate organic growth, improve the EBITDA margin to 12 percent, and maintain strong cash generation. The Group also intends to continue to fulfill its corporate responsibility towards customers, employees, society, and the environment.

TAKKT will further work to improve its cost structures in 2024 and reduce the cost base by at least EUR 15 million through adjustments to other costs and personnel. The Group expects the EBITDA margin adjusted for one-time costs to be in the range of 8.0 to 9.5 percent.

At the Shareholders’ Meeting on May 17, 2024, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose the distribution of a dividend totaling one euro per share. The shareholders will elect two new members to the Board, Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Stefan Räbsamen.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Report 2023 and Analyst Conference, at TAKKT is on 28.03.2024.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 13,970EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.411,65PKT (+0,04 %).





