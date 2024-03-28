CANCOM SE published its Annual Report for 2023, forecasting significant growth for 2024.

In 2023, the Group's revenue increased by 17.8 percent to €1,522.7 million and EBITDA to €115.7 million.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by €148.2 million to €94.6 million.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed a constant dividend of €1.00.

For 2024, the CANCOM Group expects growth in consolidated revenue to €1.750 million to €2,000 million and consolidated EBITDA to reach a value of €130 million to €155 million.

The integration of the KBC Group, now operating as CANCOM Austria Group, has made significant progress, with the first joint annual financial statements published with the annual report.

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at CANCOM SE is on 28.03.2024.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 27,23EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.411,65PKT (+0,04 %).





