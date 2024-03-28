    checkAd

    Original-Research  101  0 Kommentare DEMIRE (von NuWays AG): Halten

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Original-Research: DEMIRE - von NuWays AG
    • Mgmt bestätigt Verhandlungen zur Anleihe-Neustrukturierung
    • Empfehlung: Halten, Zielkurs: EUR 1.20, Verhandlungen mit Anleihegläubigern, mögliche Neustrukturierungsoptionen.
    Foto: demire AG

    ^

    Original-Research: DEMIRE - from NuWays AG

    Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE

    Company Name: DEMIRE
    ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Halten
    from: 28.03.2024
    Target price: EUR 1.20
    Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Mgmt confirms negotiations regarding bond restructuring
    Topic: DEMIRE released an ad-hoc, stating that the company has entered negotiations with a group of bondholders (Ad hoc Group), which is said to hold "well over 50%' of the outstanding nominal amount, regarding the restructuring of its unsecured corporate bond. Mind you, the corporate bond is due on 15 October 2024 and has an outstanding nominal amount of EUR 499m (EUR 600m at issue date). The company also gave indications as to which points a possible restructuring agreement could contain. In detail:
    (1) Extension of the term until 31 December 2027 at an increased coupon as well as additional compensation payments. While the company did not specify on possible conditions, we estimate total annual costs of 6.5% to be in line with the market, which would result in additional financial expenses of c. EUR 23m given the current nominal amount.

    (2) Mandatory repayments of the bond from the net sales proceeds of future asset disposals. Considering a net-secured LTV of 12.5%, assets held for sale to the tune of EUR 160m (as of 9M excl. LogPark), a 20% BV discount and the net cash inflow from the LogPark sale (eNuW: EUR 65-70m) this figure could amount to c. EUR 180m in 2024 alone.

    (3) Obligation to waive dividends or other distributions to shareholders during the extended term of the bond.

    (4) Additional collateralization of the bond in favor of the bondholders, likely via the company's portfolio of unencumbered assets.
    In addition, the company stated that one member of the Ad hoc Group intends to dispose a position to the tune of c. 20% of the outstanding nominal amount or c. EUR 100m. The company further stated that it considers submitting a bid to acquire the corresponding position. Considering this to be a highly distressed situation for the seller, DEMIRE would possibly be able to acquire the position below market levels (64% as of yesterday's close).

    Yet, as all the above is still subject to approval of the Ad hoc Group as well as an external economic feasibility analysis, we keep our forecast model unchanged for the time being.

    Given the prevailing uncertainty regarding the investment case, we reiterate HOLD with a EUR 1.20 PT.

    You can download the research here:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/29273.pdf
    For additional information visit our website
    www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Lesen Sie auch

    Contact for questions
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research. NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    transmitted by EQS Group AG.

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    °

    DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate

    -1,94 %
    +4,73 %
    +1,97 %
    -28,90 %
    -65,71 %
    -83,44 %
    -84,12 %
    -56,46 %
    -95,25 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XFSF0WKN:A0XFSF

    Die DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,29 % und einem Kurs von 0,765EUR auf Tradegate (28. März 2024, 08:29 Uhr) gehandelt.


    Rating: Halten
    Analyst:


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors


    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research DEMIRE (von NuWays AG): Halten ^ Original-Research: DEMIRE - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE Company Name: DEMIRE ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Halten from: 28.03.2024 Target price: EUR 1.20 Target price on …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer