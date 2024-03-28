RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG had a successful financial year in 2023, meeting its financial targets as per forecast.

The company's revenues increased by 17.9 million euros to 1,464.0 million euros, despite the discontinuation of reimbursements from the legislator under COVID-19 legislation.

Consolidated profit improved by 13.3 million euros to 40.2 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 105.9 million euros.

A total of 881,775 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group’s hospitals and medical care centres – an increase of 3.1 per cent.

The company is investing in the expansion of outpatient care and digitalisation, and is aiming to achieve CO2-greenhouse gas neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by financial year 2040.

For the coming financial year, the company expects revenues of 1.6 billion euros within a range of +/- 5 per cent and EBITDA between 110 million euros and 120 million euros.

