    In 2023, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG had a prosperous financial year, hitting its projected targets. Despite COVID-19 legislative changes, the company saw a significant revenue increase and a boost in consolidated profit.

    Foto: Tom Bauer - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
    • RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG had a successful financial year in 2023, meeting its financial targets as per forecast.
    • The company's revenues increased by 17.9 million euros to 1,464.0 million euros, despite the discontinuation of reimbursements from the legislator under COVID-19 legislation.
    • Consolidated profit improved by 13.3 million euros to 40.2 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 105.9 million euros.
    • A total of 881,775 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group’s hospitals and medical care centres – an increase of 3.1 per cent.
    • The company is investing in the expansion of outpatient care and digitalisation, and is aiming to achieve CO2-greenhouse gas neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by financial year 2040.
    • For the coming financial year, the company expects revenues of 1.6 billion euros within a range of +/- 5 per cent and EBITDA between 110 million euros and 120 million euros.

    The next important date, Publication of the Annual Financial Report 2023, at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 28.03.2024.

    The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was down -0,91 % compared with the previous day.


