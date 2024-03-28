Rhoen-Klinikum AG Celebrates Stellar Financial Success in 2023
In 2023, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG had a prosperous financial year, hitting its projected targets. Despite COVID-19 legislative changes, the company saw a significant revenue increase and a boost in consolidated profit.
Foto: Tom Bauer - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
- RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG had a successful financial year in 2023, meeting its financial targets as per forecast.
- The company's revenues increased by 17.9 million euros to 1,464.0 million euros, despite the discontinuation of reimbursements from the legislator under COVID-19 legislation.
- Consolidated profit improved by 13.3 million euros to 40.2 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 105.9 million euros.
- A total of 881,775 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group’s hospitals and medical care centres – an increase of 3.1 per cent.
- The company is investing in the expansion of outpatient care and digitalisation, and is aiming to achieve CO2-greenhouse gas neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by financial year 2040.
- For the coming financial year, the company expects revenues of 1.6 billion euros within a range of +/- 5 per cent and EBITDA between 110 million euros and 120 million euros.
The next important date, Publication of the Annual Financial Report 2023, at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 28.03.2024.
The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was down -0,91 % compared with the previous day.
