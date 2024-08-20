Vienna International Airport Soars: Passenger Volume, Revenue & Earnings Up in H1 2024

Strong passenger growth in H1/2024: 18.7 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group (+10.1%)

Financial performance indicators in H1/2024: Revenue up 14.1% to €488.4 million, EBITDA rise of 15.5% to €204.9 million, EBIT increase of 23.2% to €138.7 million, significant Group net profit improvement of 31.1% to €108.4 million

Continuation of good passenger development in July 2024: New all-time high passenger volume in July 2024 above the pre-crisis level of July 2019, with 4.4 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group (+7.7%) and 3.3 million at Vienna Airport (+5.7%)

Slightly improved passenger guidance for 2024: Higher expected passenger traffic of more than 39 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group (more than 30 million at Vienna Airport). Financial guidance of revenue surpassing €1 billion, EBITDA of more than €400 million and a Group net profit exceeding €220 million

Significant revenue and earnings increase in H1/2024: Group net profit rose by 31% to €108 million, and revenue climbed 14% to €488 million. Vienna Airport is making heavy investments of more than €200 million in 2024

Record passenger volume in July 2024: Vienna Airport saw 3.3 million passengers, the highest monthly and single-day passenger traffic in its history, with 115,989 travellers on July 26, 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 20.08.2024.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 53,90EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.





