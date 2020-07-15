„Streifzüge ins Falschdenken haben mich zum Gegenstand von Schikanen gemacht“

Dear A.G., It is with sadness that I write to tell you that I am resigning from The New York Times. I joined the paper with gratitude and optimism three years ago. I was hired with the goal of bringing in voices that would not otherwise appear in your pages: first-time writers, centrists, conservatives and

