 

DGAP-Adhoc MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES FIRST ACQUISITIONS TO ESTABLISH NEW PROPERTY VERTICAL IN THE UNITED STATES

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment
02-Sep-2020 / 08:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, 2 September 2020 - MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announces the 100% acquisitions of the US based companies 'Meeting of the Minds' (MOTM) and 'Everyday Realty Services' (ERS). For the year ended 31 December 2019, MOTM and ERS generated unaudited consolidated revenues of USD 1.23m and an EBIT of USD 0.63m. With the acquisition of MOTM and ERS, MBH is establishing a seventh business segment "property" in addition to education, construction services, engineering services, health, leisure and transportation. This latest acquisition takes the pro-forma revenues of the MBH Group portfolio companies up to GBP 85.5m based on its financial year 2019 results.

Meeting of the Minds was established 12 years ago and has grown to become the largest real estate investor association and investor mentoring programme in New York. Everyday Realty Services, a real estate brokerage and commercial funding company, trades under the Exit Realty franchise and Everyday Funding brands.

The total consideration for the two companies is estimated to be between USD 2.9m to 3.5m. The majority of the consideration will be paid in unlisted bonds in MBH Corporation plc and would convert to listed bonds upon completion of audited accounts. The terms of the listed and unlisted bonds are as follows:

  • 5 year terms and principal payable on maturity
  • 5% interest per annum payable semi-annually

 

Contact: MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:


About Meeting of the Minds Inc & Everyday Realty Services Inc

Established in 2008, MOTM is a networking and educational company which carries out events and Real Estate ('RE') mentoring services under the LIREIA (for networking) and Mentoring Masterminds (for education) brands. LIREIA stands for Long Island Real Estate Investment Association; it is a local affiliate of the National REIA, a non-profit trade association in the RE sector. There are two types of memberships with the National REIA - affiliates and chapters. Affiliates are for members who desire to be a chapter but are not ready to meet the requirements.

Wertpapier


