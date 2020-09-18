Sibanye Gold Limited: OPTIONAL REDEMPTION NOTICE

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF BONDHOLDERS. IF BONDHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER

18-Sep-2020
Sibanye Gold Limited

18 September 2020



OPTIONAL REDEMPTION NOTICE



TO THE HOLDERS OF THE USD450,000,000 1.875 PER CENT. GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023 (THE "BONDS")

ISSUED BY SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED (THE "ISSUER") ISIN: XS1689727920

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Trustee and the holders of outstanding Bonds (the "Bondholders") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions") that the Issuer is exercising its option under Condition 7.2(a) to redeem all outstanding Bonds on 19 October 2020 (the "Optional Redemption Date") at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date. The amount of accrued interest payable in respect of each Bond in the principal amount of USD200,000 on the Optional Redemption Date is USD 239.58.

Bondholders are entitled to exercise Conversion Rights in accordance with Condition 6.1 by delivering a Conversion Notice to the specified office of the Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agent during its usual business hours. The last day on which Conversion Rights may be exercised by Bondholders is 9 October 2020.

As at the date of this Optional Redemption Notice, the Conversion Price is USD 1.5449 per Ordinary Share of Sibanye Stillwater Limited.

In accordance with the Conditions, Conversion Rights may not be exercised in the period commencing on 18 September 2020 and ending on 26 September 2020 (both days inclusive) (the "Closed Period"). However, if a Conversion Notice is otherwise validly completed and delivered to the specified office of the Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agent during the Closed Period, the Issuer will treat the Conversion Notice as validly delivered. The Conversion Date with respect to any such Conversion Notice will be deemed to be 28 September 2020 i.e. the business day in Johannesburg immediately following the end of the Closed Period.