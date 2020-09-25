September 25, 2020: Oslo, Norway, PGS ASA (the “Company” or “PGS”) has reached an important milestone in the previously reported discussions with its lenders. The Company has come to an agreement in principle on main terms with the negotiation teams of the finance parties under its ~$300 million export credit facilities (“ECF”), and a majority of the lenders under its $350 million revolving credit facility (“RCF”) and ~$520 million term loan B facility (“TLB”).



The agreement in principle remains subject to lenders’ internal approvals and agreement on final documentation. Subject to the successful completion of these processes in the next few weeks, it is anticipated that the Company will initiate an amendment request to all TLB lenders not yet engaged in the negotiations to approve and implement final agreements. To date, the Company has reached agreement in principle on main terms with; an Ad Hoc Group of TLB lenders representing 62% of its ~$520 million TLB facility; lenders representing 81% of its $350 million RCF; and all of the ECF financing parties. The Board of directors of PGS has approved the transaction conditional only upon the lenders’ internal approvals and agreement on final documentation.