Carbios to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France

The facilities made available to Carbios will accommodate all of the Company's activities, currently spread over several locations. In particular, they will include the development laboratory, the pilot facility and demonstration plant of Carbios’ enzymatic recycling technology for PET plastics and fibers. This move will support Carbios’ corporate and operational synergies to advance project development and ensure technological and economic optimization.

Carbios , (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announced today the regrouping of its teams on a single site belonging to Michelin. They will be located near Carbios’ Clermont-Ferrand, France, headquarters.

This strategic decision reinforces Carbios’ ambitions to position itself as the world leader in biological technologies for the end of life of plastics and synthetic fibers. The quality of the new infrastructure will enable Carbios to improve the risk profile associated with the industrial demonstration phase while controlling costs and deadlines. The operational teams, now grouped on the same site, will benefit from an optimal environment to successfully industrialize Carbios’ technology. Carbios' demonstration plant, initially planned in Saint-Fons (Rhône, France) and now integrated on the new site, will be operational in September 2021 versus June 20211. This decision supports Carbios’ ambition to grant its first enzymatic recycling technology license by 2023 and provide a better integration of the Company’s current and future partners.

This move underlines Michelin’s support for Carbios’ technological solutions, following its participation in the Carbios’ recent, successful capital increase.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, Carbios’ Chief Executive Officer, noted, “This is a real opportunity for Carbios to reinforce the cooperation between its teams and promote the consistency of all its activities in an innovative environment. This collaboration, with a world-renowned company such as Michelin, highlights the attractiveness of our technology and allows Carbios to benefit from a unique and rich ecosystem to continue its industrialization phase.”

About Carbios:

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations help address the environmental and sustainable development challenges facing manufacturers. Since its creation in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the Company has developed, through biotechnology, two industrial processes that revolutionize the biodegradation and recycling of polymers. These world-first innovations, made possible with the support of Bpifrance (THANAPLAST project), enable to optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by exploiting the properties of highly specific enzymes.

Carbios' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products and/or enzymes, technologies and bioprocesses through license concessions directly or through joint ventures to major industrial players or sectors concerned by the Company's innovations. As such, Carbios created the joint venture Carbiolice in September 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Ingredients and the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance. This company, of which Carbios has majority control, will exploit the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzymatic granules for the production of biodegradable and biobased plastics.

Carbios benefits from the qualification "Innovative Company" of Bpifrance allowing the eligibility of the Company's securities for the investment of Mutual Funds Placement in Innovation (FCPI). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

1 Cf. Press release June 29, 2020

